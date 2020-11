Vincent Leo ZehrenGreen Bay - Vincent Leo Zehren passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his home, just days from his 97th birthday. He was born November 19, 1923 in the living quarters of his family's cheese factory in Shawano County, WI to the late Leo and Agnes (Loughrin) Zehren.Funeral arrangements are pending with a memorial service to be held at a later date. For more information or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com