Vincent Wagner
Tisch Mills - Vincent L. Wagner, age 64, of Tisch Mills passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born on December 2, 1954 in Manitowoc to Norma (Taylor) Wagner and the late Alvin Wagner.
Vince enlisted in The United States Marine Corp. in 1972 at the age of 17 as a 0311 Rifleman. He completed Infantry Training at Camp Pendleton, California. Vince served in combat operations in Vietnam as a Helicopter Mechanic and Door Gunner. He earned his diploma in Japan through the Department of Defense before being honorably discharged from active duty as an E-4 Corporal on October 4, 1974.
Vince went on to earn several diplomas for automotive and diesel mechanic, and welding through Northeast Wisconsin Technical Institute and Commercial Trades Institution, Chicago, IL.
He was an avid hot rod and motorcycle enthusiast and mechanic competing and helping others compete in drag racing and car shows. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, having cook outs, going hunting, and getting time to just hang out. To him, his biggest accomplishment was raising his family to be hard working and driven individuals.
Vince worked over 40 years as an Independent Over the Road Truck Driver. Even the years he had planned to be retired, he had every intention on trucking as much as he could. Trucking was his passion and he loved the freedom he had when he was out on the road. If there is a highway in Heaven, our dad will be trucking it.
He married Ellen Brown and would have his son Chris V. Moore. (1975)
He would later wed Pamela Holmes, raise together her children, and have their son John V. Wagner. (1986).
He is survived by his children; Chris (Gloria) Moore, Kenneth (Gena) Vlies, Dustin (Amy) Vlies, Jessica (Donny) Paral, Laura (Matt) Wotachek, and John (Special Friend Dena) Wagner.
Grandchildren; Bella and Rhiannon Moore; Evan, Gage, and Malayna Vlies; Kyan, Rhyah, and Ryland Vlies; Leigh Ann and Tyler Paral; Elliona and Addison Wotachek; and Charlotte Wagner; his mother, Norma Wagner of Kewaunee; his siblings, Karen (Tom) Schnieder, and Lynn Wessel.
In honor of Vince's wishes, a private service will be held. Friends are encouraged to contact the family for details.
A special thank you to all those involved in our Dad's care over the past 2 years. We truly appreciate the loving care you provided for him.
Dad, you have traveled far, but the hardest part of a journey is always the next step… without you.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2019