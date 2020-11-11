Viola (Brunette) Braem
Green Bay - Viola (Brunette) Braem, 90, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born near rural Comstock, WI on August 17, 1930, the fifth child of Charles W. and Bessie Viola (Peer) Brunette.
She attended a one-room school from 1936 to 1943. Viola wrote her memories about that school district called "Woodside." She attended high school in Cumberland from 1943-1948. On June 24, 1948, Viola married Walter D. Braem, son of Rev. Walter and Tabea (Watenpuhl) Braem at Christ Lutheran Church near Pipe Lake, WI with Walter's father officiating.
They lived in Algoma, in Kewaunee County for 30 years and had two daughters, Mary Ann Younkle (Wayne) and Julie Margaret Kroll (Chuck); four grandsons, Matthew (Susan) Younkle, Andrew (Shannon) Younkle, Cory Kroll, and Cassey Kroll; and three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Charlie, and Kaylee.
In 1959 Viola enrolled in the Door-Kewaunee Teacher's College in Algoma and began teaching in Hawthorne School District near Luxemburg, then to Luxemburg Village School. Later she taught one year at the Door-Kewaunee Teacher's College, then went to Casco Grade, next to Algoma Grade School. Viola became interested in Special Education and later received a Master's Degree in Learning Disabilities on August 9, 1982. She taught in Bowler, WI for eleven years and retired from teaching in 1990.
She changed from a teacher to a writer and poet and belonged to several writing groups in Shawano and Green Bay. While still in Algoma, she belonged to the Door-Kewaunee Choraliers. She sang in church choirs for 40 years and played her keyboard in many nursing homes in Green Bay. Viola also liked to dance and she and Wally took lessons and later taught dancing for WTCU in Algoma, Kewaunee, Sturgeon Bay, Bowler and Tigerton. She loved to act and was in a Shawano group and another group in Neenah.
While she lived in her home in Shawano, Viola joined Delta Kappa Delta, transferring to Zeta Chapter when she came to Green Bay. She joined the Italiano/Americano Club, the Brown County Retired Teacher's Association, the Green Bay Singles Club, and the Red Hats Society. She loved to sing and sang in the choir at Redeemer Lutheran Church and at Pilgrim Lutheran Church later.
Viola was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Kroll; her parents; three sisters, Dolores Hansen, Alice Nord, and Shirley Kuhn; and her brother James.
She kept in touch with nieces and nephews as well as the four grandsons. Viola attended Bible Class every week and loved the Lord above all.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of McCormick Home and Woodside Lutheran Home.
Due to current Covid restrictions, no public services will take place at this time. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Viola Braem's family and they will be forwarded on.