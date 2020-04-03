Resources
Viola M. Parson

Viola M. Parson Obituary
Viola M. Parson

Green Bay - Viola M. Parson, 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Viola is survived by her husband Gerald, of 65 years and three children, Harvey (Jean), Jerrine (Bill), and Wendy (Steve). She is further survived by her beloved grandchildren, Kenneth, Daniel, and great-grandchild, Urijah.

Per Viola's wishes there will be a private burial with family at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Klondike.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
