|
|
Viola "Vi" Mamerow
Seymour - Viola "Vi" Mamerow, 93, of Seymour passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Seymour. She was born July 12, 1925, daughter of the late Lester and Lilly (Bratz) Reimer.
On November 10, 1945, she was united in marriage to Wilfred "Sonny" Mamerow in Brookfield. He preceded her in death on December 5, 1995.
Vi was a member of New Life Methodist Church, Seymour.
Vi and Sonny farmed in Waterford, WI before buying a farm in Seymour. After selling the farm, they moved into town. Vi worked at the IGA store on Main St. for about 30 years.
She is survived by her four daughters: Karen (Bill) Frank, CA; Pat (Marc) Mitchell, Seymour; Donna (Terry) Holbrook, CA; Judy Green, Fond du Lac; eight grandchildren: Dirk (Carrie) Frank, CA; Vanessa Emmerson, CA; Troy (Roxanne) Mitchell, Green Bay; Lisa (Brian) Schultz, Seymour; Natalie (Jim) Van Handel, Seymour; Angie Lambson, CA; Keith Green, TX; and Tonya Bahr, Fond du Lac; 15 great-grandchildren: 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
Friends may call at New Life United Methodist Church, Seymour on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10:30 am until the funeral service at 11:30 am with Pastor Mark Klaisner officiating. Burial will take place in Seymour City Cemetery.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences to Viola's family can be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2019