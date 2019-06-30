|
|
Viola Mary Maus
Augusta, GA. - Viola Mary Maus, 99, passed away June 17, 2019 with her beloved family by her side.
Viola was born on December 3, 1919 to the late John and Elizabeth (Ambrosius) Diederich in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon and daughter Sandra Ann Maus in 2007; five sisters, Rosella Sorenson, Agnes Ausloos, Leona Borremans, Lorraine Raymaker, Alice Kuczer, and four brothers, Gabriel, Vincent, Leo, and Anthony.
Viola was a loving wife and mother raising 10 children with her husband.
Surviving family members include her sons: Ronald, Robert, Richard and Roger Maus; daughters: Nancy Maltby, Fay Hazelbauer, Betty Gunther, Mary Goodell and Jane Heinzelman; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Later in life, Viola graduated from Duncan Ceramic course, which she then taught Ceramic technique out of their home. Viola and Gordy moved to Augusta for retirement in 1992. After retirement they got to do what they always wanted to do which was traveling.
A private service and prayers will be held at her home for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial and Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Drive, Suite C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2019