Viola Schley
Algoma - Viola M. Schley, 90, Algoma, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Bellin Hospital. She was born March 6, 1929 in Forestville to Herman and Clara Busse.
Viola graduated from Algoma High School in 1947. She married Myrton Schley May 24, 1952 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Forestville.
Viola is survived by her husband Myrton, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.
There will be no public service for Viola
The family would like to give a special thank you to Jessica for all of her kindness and care given to Viola at her home.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Viola's Tribute page at www.schinderle.com.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 2, 2019