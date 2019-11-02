|
Viola "Vi" Vonckx
Green Bay - Viola A. (DeBouche) "Vi" Vonckx, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. She was born on Dec. 28, 1930, Algoma to the late Desire and Alice (Routhieaux) De Bouche. On August 28, 1954, Vi married Frank Vonckx in Green Bay. Vi was an avid reader who read several books a week and spent hours putting puzzles together. Frank and Vi loved being a part of their couples bowling league where Vi was voted "friendliest bowler." Spending time with her grandchildren was especially dear to her heart. Vi put others first and lent a listening ear to all that sought her council. She always lit up the room with her smile, joyous laughter, and sweet demeanor. Faith was important to Vi and it helped her be a strong, supportive, and courageous woman.
Vi will be greatly missed by her children, Don (Stephanie) Vonckx, Ken (Debbie) Vonckx and Jean (Paul) Eastman; grandchildren, Eric, Angela (Matt), Amanda (Tanner), Alicia (Brandon), Ashley, Sara and Hayley; great grandchildren, Carson and Judah; sister, Rose (John) Lasee; sister-in-law, Joanne Pamperin; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents; grandson, Austin; siblings, Joe (Irene) DeBouche, Henry DeBouche, Mary DeBouche and Emilie (Bud) DeKeyser; and sisters-in-law, Laura Jadin and Mickey (Claude) Hebert.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, followed by the funeral service. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com .
Vi's family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice, particularly Johanna, Kang and Nancy, for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019