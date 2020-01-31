|
|
Violet Harrill
Green Bay - Violet L. (Pelishek) Harrill, 97, died peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at home. She will be sadly missed by her four sons and daughters-in-law: Bob Jr. and Mary, John, Mike and Melanie and Jeff and Lori; seven grandchildren: Rob (Patti), Troy, Jacqueline, Stephanie (Jeff), Andrea (Quillan), Gregory, and Casey; three great-grandchildren, William, Emma and Carson and one great granddaughter due June 9th, 2020.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bobby M. Harrill, one daughter-in-law Sally Schoen (John), and infant son Patrick.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the Spring with a complete obituary prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the Harrill family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in her name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020