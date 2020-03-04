|
|
Violet "Vi" Klarkowski
Town of Eaton - Violet "Vi" Klarkowski, 96, Town of Eaton, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born on February 8, 1924, in the Town of Eaton to the late Stanley and Anna (Mileski) Novitski. On March 3, 1943, Vi married Elmer Klarkowski at SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on January 12, 2000. She was a member of St. Joseph Chapel the Institute of Christ the King and a member of Confraternity of Christian Mothers.
Vi enjoyed her loving family very much. She was devoted and lived her Catholic faith in God. Vi was generous with her smiles and hugs and was loved by all. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, friend and advocate for all. Vi was especially invested in cooking, baking, gardening, embroidery, and love of animals. From an early age, Vi loved music. She grew up playing the accordion and piano for many family parties. Vi loved playing cards, especially sheepshead. Her homemade soups, cookies, and pickles were prized among many. Her garden was legendary.
She is survived by a son-in-law, Dave Finnel, Crossville, TN; a daughter and son-in-law, Grace (Eric) Bries, Arlington, TX; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis (Dawn) Klarkowski, De Pere, Joseph (Laurie) Klarkowski, East Troy; six grandchildren, Bart (Kris) Finnel, Castle Rock, WA, Davene (James) Butler, San Diego, CA, Katie (Brandon) Edwards, Longmont, CO, Tyler Klarkowski, East Troy, Riley Klarkowski, Madison, Emily Klarkowski, De Pere; three great-grandchildren, Jeremy Finnel, New Port, Richey, FL, Jenna Finnel, Tumwater, WA, Sidney Butler, San Diego, CA; and many treasured nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two infant children, Mary Ann and James Thomas; a daughter, Joanie Finnel; granddaughter, Danielle Klarkowski; infant brother, Richard; sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth (Edward) Hedberg, Gloria (Leonard) Ledvina; brother and sister-in-law, Chester (Lorraine) Novitski; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Mary Klarkowski.
Friends may call at SS. Cyril and Methodius Faith Community Chapel, 3077 S. County Road T, on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. Burial will be in SS. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bishop's Court Assisted Living facility who adopted Vi as their unofficial grandmother. We also wish to recognize Laurie at Lakeland Care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020