Violet L. Bader
Howard - Violet L. (Speerschneider) Bader, age 100, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, just 8 weeks prior to her 101st birthday. She was born on October 24, 1918, to the late Jules and Anna (Heesacker) Speerschneider in New Franken, WI.
Violet married Jule Bader on September 5, 1939, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay Settlement. She always had much admiration for Holy Cross School and the good Sisters of the Holy Cross.
Violet was very proud of her German and Dutch heritage which was evident in her rich pastries. Her first job outside the home was at Kaap's Bakery and Candy Shoppe where she learned the art of cake decorating. Her talents were evident in the many wedding cakes she made over the years. Violet's other loves were rug weaving, crocheting, gardening and of course flowers. She had hundreds of African Violets of every variety and color.
No one lives to be 100 without a determination and spunk and Violet had both. Through several health issues, during the past years, she stayed focused on healing with that same determination and spunk.
Violet is survived by her 3 sons, Roger (Lois), Larry (Sandy) and Warren (Patricia) Bader; grandchildren, Aaron, Garritt and Jordan (Gretchen) Bader, Tim (Kathy), Jeff (Wynne), Chris (Madeline) Bader, John, Wendy Bader and April (Eric) Gunderson; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Marilyn Roffers; brother, Lyle Speerschneider; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Jeanette (Louis) Baenen; brother-in-law, Gilbert Roffers; and sister-in-law, Janet Speerschneider.
Visitation for Violet will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 710 N. Baird St., on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m with Rev. Anthony V. Cirignani, OFM officiating. Entombment in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Malcore (East) Funeral Home East is assisting the family. Visit www.malcorefunerlhome.com to share a condolence with the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019