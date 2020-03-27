|
Violet L. Hetrick
Green Bay - Mrs. Violet L. (Lallement) Hetrick, 99, a longtime Green Bay resident, died peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born in Manitowoc to Julius and Lorena (Braun) Lallement.
Violet graduated from Green Bay East High School and Vocational Business School. She married Carl D. Hetrick at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Allouez and they enjoyed 72 years of dedicated marriage. Carl preceded her in death August 16, 2010. Violet had been employed as a district manager for Kmart for over 16 years, responsible for 25 stores in three states and had also been employed by HL Green Store, Sears Roebuck, Veins Drug Store and Topps Interstate Store. She was a member of the Naval Reserve Club, The Kmart Senior Citizens Solidarity, Topps Interstate Store Club, the Salvation Army Kitchen Band, St Agnes Parish and the St Agnes and St. Matthew Ladies Solidarity.
Survivors include five children and their spouses, Gerald (Nancy) Hetrick, John (Jackie) Hetrick, David (Cheri) Hetrick, Carlye Ann (Douglas) Faken, Lila Mae Hetrick; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; one sister, Judy Ann (John) Reinke.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; a daughter-in-law, Marilyn Hetrick, her parents and one brother, Leland Lallement.
A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. To send online condolences please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Tender Hearts Assisted Living for their loving care over the past several years. They would also like to thank Heartland Hospice for their compassion and comfort.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020