1/1
Violet R. (Ness) LaCount
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet R. (Ness) LaCount

Green Bay - Violet R. (Ness) LaCount, Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Violet arrived into this world on April 13, 1924, in the town of Lincoln to Bill (Willie) and Rose (Brownell) Ness. She was the oldest of 14 and was the BIG sister until the end.

On April 14, 1945, she married her sweetheart, Herbert LaCount. Together in Suamico they raised their 3 children; Mavis, Jim and Marilyn as well as bushels and bushels of vegetables.

Violet was the oldest living member of Suamico United Methodist Church. She enjoyed serving God by crafting for bazaars and helping at church suppers and booyahs.

Violet was blessed to have all of her children - Mavis (Paul) Walker, Jim LaCount, Marilyn (Jeff) Krause - live in Green Bay near her. In addition to her kids she is survived by seven grandchildren; Michelle LaCount (Ty Maciejewski), Wayne Walker, Amber Walker, JR Krause, Bill (Tara) Krause, Connie (Kyle) Goodwin, Christopher (Amy) Krause. Violet was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren; Joey and Amelia Krause; Xander and Logan Krause; Calvin, Eddie and Bernadette Goodwin; and Erin Rose and Raegan Maciejewski.

Surviving Violet are her siblings Gladys Stuewer, Neil Ness, Peggy MaGee; sister-in-law Fern Ness; and numerous nieces and nephews. Violet is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Herbert; her parents Bill and Rose Ness; father-in-law and mother-in-law Abraham and Julia (Smit) LaCount. Preceding her in death were her brothers & sisters: Glenn Ness, Lester Ness, Clyde Ness, Gordon Ness, Cletus Ness, Blanche Jansch, Shirley Tuttle, Natalie Shaw, and Lyle Ness; half-brothers & half-sisters Elmer, Melvin, Ida and Ethel; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Violet is preceded by her best friend from the age of 8, Katie.

The family would like to thank Aaron Kinny for being the best neighbor, always doing her snow blowing, and watching out for her.

The family would like to thank the nurses & staff at SouthernCare Hospice.

Cremation has taken place and no memorial service will be held at this time to keep everyone safe. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with the family on Violet's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved