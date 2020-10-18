Violet R. (Ness) LaCount
Green Bay - Violet R. (Ness) LaCount, Green Bay, WI passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Violet arrived into this world on April 13, 1924, in the town of Lincoln to Bill (Willie) and Rose (Brownell) Ness. She was the oldest of 14 and was the BIG sister until the end.
On April 14, 1945, she married her sweetheart, Herbert LaCount. Together in Suamico they raised their 3 children; Mavis, Jim and Marilyn as well as bushels and bushels of vegetables.
Violet was the oldest living member of Suamico United Methodist Church. She enjoyed serving God by crafting for bazaars and helping at church suppers and booyahs.
Violet was blessed to have all of her children - Mavis (Paul) Walker, Jim LaCount, Marilyn (Jeff) Krause - live in Green Bay near her. In addition to her kids she is survived by seven grandchildren; Michelle LaCount (Ty Maciejewski), Wayne Walker, Amber Walker, JR Krause, Bill (Tara) Krause, Connie (Kyle) Goodwin, Christopher (Amy) Krause. Violet was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren; Joey and Amelia Krause; Xander and Logan Krause; Calvin, Eddie and Bernadette Goodwin; and Erin Rose and Raegan Maciejewski.
Surviving Violet are her siblings Gladys Stuewer, Neil Ness, Peggy MaGee; sister-in-law Fern Ness; and numerous nieces and nephews. Violet is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Herbert; her parents Bill and Rose Ness; father-in-law and mother-in-law Abraham and Julia (Smit) LaCount. Preceding her in death were her brothers & sisters: Glenn Ness, Lester Ness, Clyde Ness, Gordon Ness, Cletus Ness, Blanche Jansch, Shirley Tuttle, Natalie Shaw, and Lyle Ness; half-brothers & half-sisters Elmer, Melvin, Ida and Ethel; as well as brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Violet is preceded by her best friend from the age of 8, Katie.
The family would like to thank Aaron Kinny for being the best neighbor, always doing her snow blowing, and watching out for her.
The family would like to thank the nurses & staff at SouthernCare Hospice.
Cremation has taken place and no memorial service will be held at this time to keep everyone safe. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with the family on Violet's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.