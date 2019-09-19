|
|
Virginia Anne Phelan
Sister Bay - Virginia Anne Phelan, 80, of Sister Bay, died suddenly due to complications of cancer at her home Monday, September 16, 2019.
She was born August 8, 1939 in Elkhorn, WI, the daughter of the late George and Hazel (Jacobs) Hubbard. She was a graduate of East Troy High School and the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
On August 27, 1960, she was united in marriage to James Newell Phelan at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in East Troy, WI. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2000.
Virginia was a strong and determined woman who loved her family very much, especially her grandchildren. She so enjoyed people and was still working at On Deck in Sister Bay. She gave of her time to friends and her community. Early on, Virginia was a Village Trustee in Lomira as well as Sister Bay and the Northern Door Library where she also acted as President. Virginia also served on the Fire Department Board and helped at Scandia Resale Shop. She worked as Douglas County Extension Agent, taught adult education classes in Lomira, taught Art and Home Economics at West De Pere School before opening her stores in Sister Bay at the Walkway Shops in 1982. She was an active member of St. Rosalia Catholic Church in Sister Bay, now Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site.
Virginia was a true Renaissance Woman. Following Jim's death, she pursued expanding her knowledge of her interests and the world, traveling to many countries. She was considered a master gardener, a historian who loved collecting historical items, and passionate about books. Virginia was a talented seamstress, loved to knit and made many prayer shawls in addition to many quilts.
Virginia will be missed by her five daughters and their families: Kathy & Tom DeBoth of Pulaski (and their children Jim and Joe), Terry & Doug Bies of De Pere (Drake and his wife Megan), Peggy & Frank Tanck of Baileys Harbor (Trevor and his wife Jenny and great grandson, Micah; Ashley and Austin), Maureen & Stefan Schaefer of Howard (Samantha and great grandchildren, Cora and Ryder; Pierce and Noah), Bunny & Virginia Benton-Phelan of Green Bay; four siblings, Cathy (Michael) Ward of Belvedere, IL, Mary (Jim) Nugent of East Troy, Chris (Tom) Kniep of Oshkosh, Bob (Mary) Hubbard of Fort Meyers, FL; sister-in-law, Janet Hubbard; many nieces and nephews; other relatives; and dear Sister Bay friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Chelsey Tanck; and brother, Bill Hubbard.
Virginia's life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Stella Maris Parish-Sister Bay site with Fr. Thomas Farrell as celebrant. Virginia will be laid to rest in St. Rosalia Cemetery, beside her husband, James.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until a time of sharing stories and memories at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.
Memorials may be given in Virginia's name for the Door County Library-Sister Bay Branch.
Casperson Funeral Home in Sister Bay is assisting the Phelan family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Virginia may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019