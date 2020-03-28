|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Hanson
Green Bay - Virginia "Ginny" Ida Hanson, 92, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Aurora Hospital Hospice Care in Green Bay.
Virginia was born on December 29, 1927, a daughter of the late William and Alma Carstens. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc in 1945. She married Helmer Hanson in April 1948, a loving marriage of 71 years. She was a member of the Ashwaubenon VFW #10244 Womens Auxillary. Virginia was a very kind and gentle soul; she had a loving and generous heart; an abundant smile; and was always giving to others.
She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Dianne Fournier in 1998.
Heartfelt memories of Ginny are cherished by; her loving husband Helmer; daughters Bonnie Vann and her husband Ed, Nancy Van Den Heuvel, sons Kevin Hanson and wife Kim, Terry Hanson and wife Julie, along with many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be determined at a later date, once the COVID-19 issues have surpassed.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020