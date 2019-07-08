Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
321 S. Madison St.
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
321 S. Madison St.
Virginia Ione Vandeleest

Virginia Ione Vandeleest Obituary
Virginia Ione Vandeleest

Green Bay - Virginia Ione Bender Vandeleest passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.

Friends may call at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 S. Madison St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. The Funeral Service will be held at noon on Thursday at church. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, go to www.Blaney Funeral Home.com.

The complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019
