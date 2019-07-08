|
|
Virginia Ione Vandeleest
Green Bay - Virginia Ione Bender Vandeleest passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019.
Friends may call at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 S. Madison St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. The Funeral Service will be held at noon on Thursday at church. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, go to www.Blaney Funeral Home.com.
The complete obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 8 to July 9, 2019