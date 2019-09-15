Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Virginia L. Freward


1943 - 2019
Virginia L. Freward

Green Bay - Virginia L. Freward, 75, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1943, in Sturgeon Bay to Bernard and Julia (Holmes) Way.

Virginia graduated from Suring High School and became a CNA. She had four children of her own and five stepchildren. Virginia loved to travel and attend dirt track racing as well as hang out at the races. She was an avid Packers fan. Virginia also loved visiting Branson, Missouri. She was the backbone of Blackstone Restaurant for 30 years. Virginia was loved by everyone.

Survivors include her children, Rose Dart, Robin (John) Heinz, Robert (Tracey) Freeman, and Billie Jo Ottone; her stepchildren, Gary Meeuwsen, Karin Freward, Katherine Freward, and Daisy Freward; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Freward; stepson, Aaron; her parents; and her siblings, Lois, Donald and Judy.

Friends may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, followed by a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
