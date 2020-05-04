|
|
Virginia Mae McGovern
Two Rivers - Virginia Mae McGovern, 87, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Virginia was born on August 8, 1932 in Two Rivers, Wisconsin to the late Raymond & Edna King.
Virginia attended St. Luke's School and graduated from Washington High School in Two Rivers in 1950.
She married the love of her life, William (Billy) McGovern on February 3, 1951, and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Virginia worked many years at Paragon Electric and Stangel's Grocery Store in Two Rivers.
Virginia had a profound love and commitment to her family, taking care of her parents, husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her creativity, wit, and culinary skills will be passed on for many generations. Virginia loved many things: going to the family cottage in Riley's Point, feeding birds, playing Bingo, doing seek a word searches, watching Lawrence Welk, and listening to Polka music. She loved to cook and every meal that she prepared was a bountiful buffet of delights and prepared with her unconditional love. She was fondly nicknamed "Grandma You Who" by her great-grandchildren, a moniker that will remain forever in our hearts.
Virginia is survived by her 4 children: Ron McGovern, Kewaunee, Bonnie (Paul) Liberty, Burlington, Vermont, Sandy (Roger) Kimmes, Two Rivers, and Thom (Barb) McGovern, Two Rivers. Virginia is further survived by her 8 grandchildren: Chris McGovern, Marc (Amanda) McGovern, Heather Liberty, Ryan Liberty, Kevin (Abby) Kimmes, Joe (Christine) Kimmes, Matt (Amanda) McGovern, and Megan (Josh) Brzezinski, her great-grandchildren: Isiah, Colby, Isabella, Nolan, Finn, Nora, Eva, Mae, and Allison. Her brothers Donald and Charles King.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Edna King, her husband, Bill, her sister, Marilyn Sweetman, her brother, James King, brothers-and sisters-in-law, and many friends.
Per Virginia's wishes, her family will gather to privately celebrate her life and passing with a celebration of love on what would have been her 88th birthday August 8, 2020. 8/8/88 was her mantra and goal, but the Lord had different plans for her.
COVID 19, has and should have taught us all something about not taking things for granted, that we should all live and love as if every day was our last. Our mother died alone, a heartache that will forever be part of our lives. Today, we say goodbye, to truly one of the most beautiful people we'll ever encounter in our lifetime.
The McGovern family is forever grateful to her friend and provider Laura Klein, Dr. Eckardt, the staff at Aurora Hospital, and the outstanding care she received at the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home Association. The Newcomer Funeral Home is Green Bay will assist the family with Virginia's arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 4 to May 6, 2020