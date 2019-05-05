Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
Maplewood, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church
Maplewood, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Peroutky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia (Vogel) Peroutky


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia (Vogel) Peroutky Obituary
Virginia (Vogel) Peroutky

- - Virginia (Vogel) Peroutky, 91 died April 19th, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Mary (Stauber) Vogel on February 29, 1928. She married Frank Peroutky on April 30, 1949.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents Joseph and Mary Vogel and in-laws Frank and Belle Peroutky. Also brothers and sister in-laws Ervin (Christine) Bernard (Toni) Robert (Kazue) Thomas and sister Geraldine. Brother in-law Jerry Schley.

Survived by her sons Robert and William and daughter Mary (Terry) Ritter. Sister Marion Schley and Brother and sister in-law Herbert (Tina). Virginia is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral will be on May 11th 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, Maplewood WI, 10:00 am visitation and 11:00 am mass.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.