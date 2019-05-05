|
Virginia (Vogel) Peroutky
- - Virginia (Vogel) Peroutky, 91 died April 19th, 2019. She was born to Joseph and Mary (Stauber) Vogel on February 29, 1928. She married Frank Peroutky on April 30, 1949.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband Frank, her parents Joseph and Mary Vogel and in-laws Frank and Belle Peroutky. Also brothers and sister in-laws Ervin (Christine) Bernard (Toni) Robert (Kazue) Thomas and sister Geraldine. Brother in-law Jerry Schley.
Survived by her sons Robert and William and daughter Mary (Terry) Ritter. Sister Marion Schley and Brother and sister in-law Herbert (Tina). Virginia is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and funeral will be on May 11th 2019 at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, Maplewood WI, 10:00 am visitation and 11:00 am mass.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019