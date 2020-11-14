Virginia R. Krueger
Green Bay - Virginia R. Krueger passed away on November 12, 2020. She was born July 11, 1927 in Forest Junction Leonard and Eleanor Krueger.
"Ginny" graduated from Kaukauna High School and received her bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin. She later received a master's degree from Stanford University and a doctorate from the University of Southern California.
She began her teaching career in New Holstein, WI, grades K-12.
Ginny was Supervisor of Music in Oshkosh, WI, followed by tenures in California including Coordinator of Music Education in Petaluma, CA. She later worked in the University of California system at Humboldt University and California Poly State University of San Luis Obispo.
Ginny retired in 1966 but continued to teach piano students until 2011.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Carolyn Krueger Mangold. We will all miss Ginny's intelligent mind and feisty spirit.
A graveside service is planned for Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 3131 N. Richmond Street, Appleton, WI. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
.