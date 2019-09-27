Services
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Louis Church
Dyckesville, WI
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Dyckesville, WI
View Map
1933 - 2019
Virginia Ropson Obituary
Virginia M. Ropson, 86, of Dyckesville, died Wednesday evening, September 25, 2019. She was born on March 9, 1933 to the late Elmer J. and Diana J. (Jonet) Boucher in Tonet. On October 7, 1950 she was united in marriage to Roy J. Ropson at St. Mary the Angels Church in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on May 22, 2015. Her enjoyments included crocheting, gardening and watching football.

Survivors include her three children, Dean Ropson, Becky Ropson, both of Dyckesville; Cheryl (Peter Lemens) VanderKinter, Denmark; one brother in law and three sisters in law, Marilyn and William Watson, MT; Mary Ropson, Dyckesville; Donna Morgan, Ripon; nieces and nephews.

Virgina was preceded in death by, her husband; her parents; one son in law, Richard "Archie" VanderKinter; three brothers in law and two sisters in law, Ira Ropson, Harold (Rita) Ropson, Theresa (Donald) LeRoy.

Friends may call 9:00 to 10:45 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Louis Church, Dyckesville. Funeral 11:00 am on Saturday at the church.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Ropson Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

The Ropson Family wishes to extend a note of thanks to the staff of Autumn Fields CBRF for taking such great care of our Mom!

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Virgina's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Remember
