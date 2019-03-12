|
Virginia Tackmier
DePere/Peshtigo - Virginia Mae Tackmier, 90, passed away March 11, 2019 at Rennes Health Center in DePere, WI. Born November 24, 1928 daughter of the late Carl and Leona (Ehlers) Schonfeld, she graduated from Peshtigo High School in 1946. Virginia married her best friend Harold Tackmier on April 3, 1948 and he preceded her in death February 6, 2002.
A life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Grover, she was past member of the choir and Ladies Aid.
An avid Wisconsin Badger, Brewers and Packer fan, she was an established and talented seamstress, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, was well known in her family for baking the most delicious pies and had a special love for Cardinals.
Virginia is survived by, 2 sons, David (Lynn) Tackmier of Savage, MN, and Dean (fiancé, Jill) Tackmier of Green Bay; a daughter, Diane (Bruce) Urben of Pulaski; a daughter-in-law, Joan (Del) Hannon;
Grandchildren, Karie (Cameron) Hamilton, Eric (Deb)Urben, Bryan (special friend, Kayla) Urben, Jeff (Rachel) Tackmier, Jennifer (Keith) Bauer, John (Kim) Tackmier and Shauna Tackmier; 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; She is further survived by a sister-in-law Lucille Schonfeld and very special nieces and nephews, always welcoming her as "Aunt Ginny".
Along with her parents and husband, Harold, she was preceded in death by, a son, Dale, and a brother, Russell Schonfeld.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th at St. John's Lutheran Church in Grover from 9:00 am until time of services at 11:00 am with Pastor Dan Sargent officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home-Peshtigo is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019