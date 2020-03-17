Services
1922 - 2020
Green Bay - Virginia (Stodola) Wertel-Metzler, 97, passed away on March 17, 2020, with family at her side. She was born on August 9, 1922, in Pilsen, WI, to the late Frank and Anna (Mleziva) Stodola. On May 22, 1945, Virginia married Phil Wertel. They had 28 years of marriage until his passing in 1973. She later married Henry Metzler on November 3, 1979, and were together until 2002, when Henry died.

Virginia will be sadly missed by her children, Elaine (Wayne) LaCrosse, Theresa (Tom) De Vos, Phyllis (Gerald) Boehm, Carl (Nancy) Wertel, Betty (Rick) Kangas; step-children, Donald (Darlene) Metzler, James (Barb) Metzler, Rosemary Schuh, Hub (Joanne) Jauquet, Larry (Faye) Metzler, Gerald (Carol) Metzler, Vernon (Patty) Metzler, Janet (Dale) Walton, Glen (friend Margo) Metzler, and Steve (friend Donna) Metzler. Virginia is further survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband's Phil and Henry; her brothers, Frank (Anna), George (Mary Ann), Richard (Madeline), and Wencil (Delores) Stodola. She was further preceded in death by James Schuh, Julie Metzler, Brett Jauquet, Brock Jones, and Brielle Bere's.

The family will be having a Private Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

A special Thank you goes out to the Metzler family; no words can express how good you were to her and it meant a lot to her and us. May you be always blessed for it.

The family extends their gratitude and appreciation to the staffs at Age Well Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for the care given to Mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
