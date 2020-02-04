Services
Idaho - Vivian Baratta Fedash was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 21, 1929. She passed away at 90 years young on January 27, 2020 in Arrow Point, Idaho.

Vivian is survived by her loving husband, Richard E. Fedash Sr., her niece Maria Baratta and family, her daughter, Valerie Dahlberg and her pride and joy granddaughter, Grace Dahlberg. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lela Baratta, her brother, Charles H. Baratta and her daughter, Pamela L. Eckert.

The Funeral Mass was held on Saturday February 1, 2020 at St. Thomas Cathedral in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.

Graveside service will be held at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, De Pere at 12:00PM on Friday February 7, 2020. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family locally. Memory Eternal
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
