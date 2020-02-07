|
Vivian M. Larson
Green Bay - Vivian M. Larson, age 98, passed away on Friday January 31, 2020 at home.
Vivian was born February 25, 1921 in Aurora Wi. to John & Eva Elmer. She lived in Aurora Wi. and graduated from Iron Mountain High in 1938, then moving to Green Bay Wi. to attend St. Mary's School of nursing. As an R.N. she worked at Misercordia & St Luke's Hospital, Milwaukee Wi. & in hospitals in Anniston, Alabama and San Antonio TX. Vivian married Ralph M. Larson in 1942 in Aurora Wi. He preceded her in death in 2012. In 1947 Vivian joined Ralph in pursing the family hardware store business in Iron Mountain, MI. during Vivian's years in Iron Mountain MI. she worked at Red Cross blood drives and Mary Hill Manor as an R.N. She was a member of the National Nurse's Association, - National Federated Woman's club, Pine Grove country club, Chippewa club, St. Mary's School of Nursing Alumni and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Monsignor Charles Elmer, & John "Tim" Elmer, sister Marguerite Larscheid. Survivors include her two children: Renee (Ken) Ellis, Mark (Cheryl) Larson. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Tina (Bruce) Nimz, Karissa(Andrew) Singleton and Aurora Schmitt and sister-in-law Betty Elmer, Iron Mountain MI. and many nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be held on February 15, 2020 from 12:00PM until 1:15PM with mass at 1:30 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2771 Oakwood Dr. Green Bay Wi 54304 with Father Paul Demuth officiating, assisted by Sr. Marla Clercx. Burial will take place in Aurora Wi. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Vivian's memory.
Vivian's family extends a special thank you to Barbara, Benna, Mary, Tanya, and Jane with Home Instead, and Alyssa, Chris, Steve, and Laurie at Unity Hospice, & Dr. Kevin Sandmire and Carrie at Prevea, for their loving and gentle care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020