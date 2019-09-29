|
Vivian Tolzman, age 77, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care in Oconto Falls, WI. Vivian was born on September 2, 1942 in Oconto to the late Raymond and Gladys Sager. After attending high school in Suring, Vivian worked at Elliot's Glove Factory, Woodland Village Nursing Home and spent several years as an over the road truck driver with her husband, Nicholas Tolzman. Vivian and Nick married on July 7, 1962 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Suring. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary a few months before Nick's passing in 2012. Together, they enjoyed riding motorcycles and watching sports, especially when their grandchildren were playing. Fall was Vivian's favorite time of the year; she loved watching football and was a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers. She loved spending time with family, had a great sense of humor and was very fond of animals. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and Disney World. Her faith was important to her and she was a long time member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Suring.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Gladys Sager; her husband, Nicholas Tolzman; her infant brother, Lewellen Sager.
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Kevin) Gilligan and Nicholas (Nichelle) Tolzman, all of Oconto Falls; her siblings, Shirley Fiala of De Pere, Gene (Patricia) Sager of Lena, and Elaine (Calvin) Kostreva of Coleman; grandchildren, Josie Tolzman of Oconto Falls, Sean (Marissa) Gilligan of Brooklyn Park, MN, and Erin Gilligan (fiancé Evan Lunda) of East Meredith, NY. Vivian is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She will be missed by many.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Atrium Post Acute Care and Unity Hospice for the exceptional and loving care that was given to Vivian. Thanks to all who remembered Vivian in your prayers. These things meant so much to us.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church from 9 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am with Father David Barrett officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019