W. Peter Gomber
Gillett - W. Peter Gomber, age 97 of Gillett, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Peter was born in Gillett on December 26, 1922 to the late Harry and Agnes (Bogsted) Gomber. He married Patricia Kosnar on November 25, 1954 in Green Bay. Peter worked for Scott Paper Co. for 33 years. He was one of the founders of Oconto County Handicapped Associations and NEW View Industries. Peter was also a superintendent of Penny Pile Park. He enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, and being outside. Peter loved working in his garden and watching the birds. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. Peter loved spending time with his family. He sadly missed his best friend and pal, Jug Zeitler.
Peter is survived by his six children, Harry (special friend, Gail) Gomber of Gillett, Susan (Norman) Peterson of Gillett, Barb (special friend, Ray) Christensen of Kellnersville, Tony (special friend, Sue) Gomber of Gillett, Dawn Wellnitz of Oconto Falls, and Jane Keshemberg of Gillett; brother-in-law, Arnie Johnson; sister-in-law, Nancy (Jim) Bergman; 11 grandchildren, Travis Arbeiter, Keith Peterson, Kyle Peterson, Norm Peterson, Chad Peterson, Becky Nija, Travis Christensen, Kip Wellnitz, Bridget Befay, Rose Gomber, and Leo Gomber; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Patricia; two sisters, Betty (Clarance) Ankerson and Joyce Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Katie (Mel) Duggan and Rosemarie (Maury) Peot; daughter-in-law, Maria Gomber; two sons-in-law, Keith Keshemberg and Myles Wellnitz.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 4 pm until 8 pm. Visitation continues on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church in Gillett from 9 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am with Father Robert NiNi officiating. Peter will be interred at Wanderers Rest Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to the staffs of The Bay at Suring Health and Rehabilitation Center and Compassus Hospice for the care and compassion offered to Peter during his time of need.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020