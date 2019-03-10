Walker Gregory Crooks



Green Bay - Walker Gregory Crooks, two months, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. He was born on January 3, 2019, in Green Bay, to Adam J. Crooks and Crystal DeGayner.



Walker was only given a short amount of time here on Earth, but he still managed to touch the lives of many friends and loved ones. He was a happy little guy. He loved being held, squeezed and hiccupping. He most enjoyed sleeping with his Mom and bouncing up and down on his Dad's lap.



Walker is survived by his grandparents, Ross (Jerri Lynn) DeGayner, Connie Jackimowicz and Julie (Tim) Bosetski; Aunts and Uncles, Jacob (Alex) DeGayner, Brittany DeGayner, Courtney (Braden) Jackimowicz, Jimmy Jackimowicz, Dave (Mary) Burish, Aaron (Hope) Zepnick, Matt Crooks, Abby (Bill) Crooks; and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Crooks.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, from 4:00 p.m. until the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Buckley officiating.



The family would like to thank the staff at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, St. Vincent's Hospital and Unity Hospice for their excellent care and loving compassion. They would also like to thank the staff at AmericInn of Howard, Gina Perez and everyone who donated to his Go Fund Me account. It was very much appreciated. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary