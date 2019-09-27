Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N. Baird St.
Green Bay, WI
Service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N. Baird St.
Green Bay, WI
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Church
139 S. Madison
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Church
139 S. Madison
Wallace "Wally" Baenen


1925 - 2019
Wallace "Wally" Baenen Obituary
Wallace "Wally" Baenen

Green Bay - Wallace "Wally" Baenen, 94, Green Bay, passed away September 24, 2019. Born on March 10, 1925, in Green Bay, he is the son of the late Edward and Emma (Paulson) Baenen. Wally served our country as a Corporal in the United States Air Force. On June 18, 1949, he married the former Elizabeth "Betty" Geyer. For 36 years he worked at Procter and Gamble as a papermaker before retiring in 1987. Wally enjoyed golfing, traveling, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He was known for his good hunting skills and his name was "the pheasant slayer". He was also a talented woodworker making his puzzle pieces and was known for making wooden toys for Toys for Tots. Wally's sense of humor, kindness, and smile will be sorely missed.

Wally is survived by four children, Georgiana Baenen, Green Bay, Steven (Richard Knauel) Baenen, San Diego, CA, Richard (Susan Klusner) Baenen, Lakeville, MN, and Linda (Peggy Grimmer) Hartford, Green Bay; three grandchildren, Liz (Tyson) Steinke, Jonathan and special friend Chelsea and Brittany Hartford and special friend Kenny; three great grandchildren, Lucy, Alexa, and Oliver Lindstrom; sister-in-law, Mary Matzke; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, Paul Baenen; parents; five brothers, William, George, John (Melba), Howard and Robert Baenen; four sisters, Gladys Samson, Christine Baenen, Mabel Baenen, and Frances Cashen.

Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Sunday, September 29 from 3 PM until 8PM. Parish Wake Service at 7 PM at the funeral home. Visitation will continue Monday at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral Church, 139 S. Madison, from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Very Rev. Brian Belongia officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice and Woodside Lutheran Home especially the Hollyberry wing.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
