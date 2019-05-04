Wallace Blom



Green Bay - Wallace Edgar Blom was sent off with love from his family, greeted by two of his brothers, his parents, other family and friends, and was peacefully ushered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 2, 2019.



Wallace was born on September 7, 1933 in Neenah, WI, to Lawrence & Louise (Dehn) Blom. The family moved to Green Bay shortly after and he graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1952.



He remained friends with several classmates for many years.



After graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea following the war. He worked in the maintenance department as a painter at Green Bay Packaging until retiring in 1996. His painting skills were put to use often for his family.



He married the love of his life, Grace, on August 17, 1957, and together they raised three daughters.



Wally was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was involved for many years as an usher, counter, in the Food Pantry and with the Keepers.



In addition to his wife and family, Wally loved sports. He bowled in several leagues, played rec league basketball, and played on softball teams into his sixties. But, his favorite sport was golf and he golfed as many rounds at as many courses as he could. He was a Packer season ticket holder and Brewers baseball fan. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids' soccer and basketball games, cross country running races, cross country ski races, concerts and plays. He enjoyed playing cribbage, poker, drinking beer and truly enjoyed his family and friends.



Wally will be deeply missed by his wife of nearly 62 years, Grace (Thompson); his three daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie (Ron) VanderMeuse, Vicki (John) Novak, and Susan (Graham) Godfrey; five grandchildren, Dan (Aina) VanderMeuse, Ted VanderMeuse, Rob VanderMeuse, Samantha Novak and Jack Novak; and two great-grandsons, Everett and Ephraim Wallace VanderMeuse. Wally is further survived by one sister, Arby Roth; one brother, Lee (Karen) Blom; sisters-in-law, Shirley Blom and Beverly Blom; brothers-in-law, Lowell & Dennis (Lynn) Thompson; and beloved nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents, Lawrence & Louise Blom; two brothers, Roger Blom and Larry Blom; brother-in-law, Ralph Roth; and sister-in-law, Katy Thompson.



We wish to thank the many earth angels that helped Wally remain at home: The Green Bay Veterans Administration, Home Instead, and Unity Hospice. Wally and Grace were also blessed by many family members, friends, and neighbors who visited often and helped in countless ways.



Visitation for family and friends will take place on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Ave. Visitation will continue Monday, May 6, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 330 S Broadway, from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 am, with Pastor Rachel Knoke officiating. Interment at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be expressed with Wally's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary