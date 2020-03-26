Services
Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
438 W. Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
920-829-6100
Wallace "Wally" Bradle

Wallace "Wally" Bradle Obituary
Wallace "Wally" Bradle

Town of Brazeau - Wallace L. "Wally" Bradle, 83, Town of Brazeau, passed away Monday Mar 23, 2020 at his home. He was born May 5, 1936 in Milwaukee to Leonard and Louise (Breaker) Bradle. Wally served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1959-1965. On May 25, 1963, Wally was united in marriage to Catherine "Kathy" Liptak at Sacred Heart Church in Spruce. Wally was employed as a transportation specialist at the Coca-Cola Distribution Center in Milwaukee for 38 until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of St. Anne Parish in Lena. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sporting events.

Wally is survived by his wife of more than 56 years, Kathy; two children and their spouses, Greg (Dr. Robin) Bradle, Town of Richfield, Lynn (Thomas) Wolf, Oconto Falls, two grandchildren, Andrew Bradle, Austin Wolf; a sister, Kathleen Miller, Germantown, WI. and other relatives and friends.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents, and two siblings, Thomas Bradle and Carla Ferdinand.

Private services were held at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home-Lena. A Public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Burial with Veteran Honors will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery in Spruce, WI.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rhodescharapata.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
