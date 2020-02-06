|
Wallace Buhrandt
Suring - Wallace "Wally" August Julius Buhrandt, age 91 of Suring, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at The Bay at Suring Nursing Home. Wally was born on May 21 and always said he was a '28 model. He was born in the Town of How to the late Ernst and Lydia (Pfeiffer) Buhrandt. Wally attended the Hayes Brook School and St. John Lutheran School. On July 26, 1958, Wally married Genevieve Temple at St. John Lutheran Church in Hayes. They lived all 61 years of their marriage in Suring, until Genny's death last August. Wally served in the United States Army. Being strong from years of hard work, he could do the most pull-ups in his unit. He held a cheesemaker's license for many years, working at Manthei's cheese factory. Wally was known by many as the "gas man," delivering fuel for the Suring Co-Op.
Wally enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing, taking care of his large gardens and yard, and watching the birds. He suffered from Lewy body dementia in his last decade but his sense of humor and playfulness remained. Although Wally and Genny had no biological children, they loved children dearly. Throughout their lives, they shared their love and nurtured many as if they were their own.
Wally is survived by his two brothers, Ray (Shirley) Buhrandt and August (Joy) Buhrandt; four sisters, Alice (Gar) Jaeger, Pat (Howard) Jossie, Carol Thompson and Nancy (Jim) Jossie; three sisters-in-law, Judy Buhrandt, Darlene Buhrandt and Paula Buhrandt. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Gordon, Alvin, Lawrence, Donnie and Norman; three sisters, twins Marjory and Mary, and Doris; two brothers-in-law, Bob Thompson and Wally Mueller.
The family would like to thank The Bay at Suring and Compassus Hospice for the extra care they gave Wally. A special thank you to those who visited Wally and Genny and helped them out in their later years when it was difficult for them to get out. So, rather than flowers or other forms of sympathy, you could honor Wally and Genny's memories by spending some time with a friend or family member. Reminisce about the old days or make a new memory, because when someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
The family will receive friends and relatives on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Nick Buchholz officiating. Wally and Genny will be interred at a later date at Maple Valley Lutheran Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020