Wallace E. Bohler
Green Bay - Wallace Elmer Bohler, 88, of Green Bay, Wisconsin entered eternal life on June 24, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1931 in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin to Walter August Bohler and Hattie Dorothy Bohler (nee Olson). After graduating from Central States Teachers College (now UW-Stevens Point), Wally taught school in Waupaca and Waupun, before entering military service, stationed in Korea, 1956-1958. After his discharge, he married Mary Jane Berndt on June 14, 1958 in Sturgeon Bay. That same year, he began employment with the Green Bay schools: first as a teacher, and then (after completing studies at University of Missouri) as a guidance counselor, retiring from Washington Junior High in 1990. The Lord blessed Wally and Jane with four children and eight grandchildren.
Wally was a long time member of Christ of the Bay Lutheran Church; his faith in Jesus Christ was always the center of his life. He also dearly loved gardening and working around the yard, as well as rooting for the Packers and Badgers. However, his greatest earthly love was for his family: his parents and parents-in-law; his siblings and in-laws and their children; his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids; and especially Jane.
Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane; his parents (Walter and Hattie Bohler); parents-in-law (Clarence and Leona Berndt); sisters (June Propsom and Dorothy Anderson) and their husbands (Walter Propsom and Gordon Anderson); and brother-in-law James Berndt and sister-in-law Joyce Berndt. He is survived by his children: Scott (Marjorie) Bohler of Delano, Minnesota, Rev. Steven (Lisa) Bohler of Crookston, Minnesota, Jeffrey Bohler of Glide, Oregon, and Jill (David) Weiland of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin; brother, Donald (Viola) Bohler of Prairie du Sac; grandchildren: Zachary (partner, Carolyn North) Bohler, Nathan (Heather) Bohler, Amy (Brad) Harkins, Jacob (Amy Prok) Bohler, Abigail Bohler, Magdalene Weiland, Leah Weiland, and Elizabeth Weiland; great-grandchildren Simon Bohler, Isaac Bohler, Tyler Harkins, and Baby Harkins (due later this year); as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Services will be held at 11:00am on June 27 at Christ of the Bay Lutheran Church, 450 Laverne Drive in Green Bay, with Pastor Nathan Lewis officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 until 11:00am at the church. To leave an online, condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.
Wally's family would like to thank the staff of Age Well Centre, Odd Fellows Nursing Home, and Unity Hospice, as well as the doctors who provided care during his final weeks and days. "Thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ!" (1 Corinthians 15:57)
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.