|
|
Wallace R. Day
Howard - Wallace R. Day, of Howard, WI, age 89, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the New Perspective Senior Living in Howard, WI.
Wally was born January 23, 1930, in Escanaba, MI, the son of Edmund and Alvina (Hall) Day. He attended and graduated from Escanaba High School in 1948. After high school he worked at the Ford Garage in Escanaba. In 1949 he started working for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad. He retired in 1992 after 43 years of service. After his retirement he worked 12 years on the Wells Township Board. Both Wally and Dorothy volunteered at the Wells Senior Center for many years.
Wally and Dorothy were united in marriage on October 14, 1950 and just celebrated 68 years together. They were blessed with six children. Wally enjoyed playing cards with family and friends,watching the Packers play, music and dancing.
Wally is survived by: 4 sons Michael Day of Green Bay, David (Sheri) Day of Green Bay, James (Judy) Day of Cottage Grove MN, Robert (Brenda) Day of Escanaba MI,; two daughters, Sharon(Dan) Krouth of New Franken, Mary Krouth of Hobart. Two sisters Shirley Trombley and Bertha Wurl. Brother-in-law Floyd Swift, Sister-in-law Lottie Cole, brother-in-laws Chuck(Wanda) DeMenter, Joe (Vicky) DeMenter.
Grandchildren, Kristi(Scott) Schertz, Jessica(Francisco) Perez, Amy(Eric) Fleming, Laura(AJ) Daigle, Ashley(Brian) York, Cory (Missy) Day, Amanda(Andrew) Winters, Amber(Adam) Kantner, Missy(Alex) Falish, Kimberly(Bud Bergloff) Day, Matthew(Savanna George) Day, Kailey Day, Amanda(Ethan)Marenger, and 23 great grandchildren with latest great grandson born August 2019 and another one due to arrive in February 2020.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy (December 2018), His parents, grandchildren Michael and Christopher Day, daughter-in-law Marilyn Day, Brothers Lesley Day, Earl Day and Melbourne Day, Brothers-in laws Don Cole, Keith Trombley,
Jack Wurl. Sisters Ella(Val) Falkingham, Lois Swift, Ruby(Pat) Skeffington, Dorothy (Dick) Walling, Myrtle Kennedy, Evelyn(Richard) Berkquist.
A special thank you to the staff at New Perspective Senior Living and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion for Wally.
Family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, 2019 from Noon until 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time at the Skradski Funeral Home in Escanaba, MI. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time at the Skradski Funeral Home in Escanaba, MI. The Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Delta County are assisting the Day family. Please visit www.skradskifuneralhomes.com where you can leave a message of condolence to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019