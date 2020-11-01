1/
Walter A. Krueger
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter A. Krueger

Ashwaubenon - Walter A. Krueger, 86, Ashwaubenon, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital. Walter was born on July 29, 1934 in Manitowoc County, son of the late Ernest and Verona (Fischer) Krueger. He was a graduate of Brillion High School with the class of 1952. Walter lettered in Basketball and was the Jr. Prom King. He served in the US Army from 1954 until 1962 both active duty and in the National Guard. On September 27, 1958 he married the former Naomi Stanelle. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2017. Walter enjoyed fishing, golfing, deer hunting and dancing, especially polkas. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #801 and was an Arizona Snowbird. Walter was a lifelong Packer fan and was proud to have attended the Ice Bowl.

He is survived by three children, Terry Krueger, Green Bay, Brian (Jodi) Krueger, Austin, MN, and Wendy Krueger, Brooklyn Center, MN; six grandchildren, Ross, Jesse (Mandy), Mitchell (Jessica), Katey (Angel), Jake, Dana (Pheng); and seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond (Eunice) Krueger; a sister, Myrna (Charles) Lippert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Krueger and a son, Todd Krueger.

Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Mausoleum in Green Bay.

In lieu of floral expressions, a memorial fund will be established in Walter's name. Expressions of sympathy, photos and memories may be shared with Walter's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lyndahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved