Walter A. Krueger
Ashwaubenon - Walter A. Krueger, 86, Ashwaubenon, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital. Walter was born on July 29, 1934 in Manitowoc County, son of the late Ernest and Verona (Fischer) Krueger. He was a graduate of Brillion High School with the class of 1952. Walter lettered in Basketball and was the Jr. Prom King. He served in the US Army from 1954 until 1962 both active duty and in the National Guard. On September 27, 1958 he married the former Naomi Stanelle. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2017. Walter enjoyed fishing, golfing, deer hunting and dancing, especially polkas. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #801 and was an Arizona Snowbird. Walter was a lifelong Packer fan and was proud to have attended the Ice Bowl.
He is survived by three children, Terry Krueger, Green Bay, Brian (Jodi) Krueger, Austin, MN, and Wendy Krueger, Brooklyn Center, MN; six grandchildren, Ross, Jesse (Mandy), Mitchell (Jessica), Katey (Angel), Jake, Dana (Pheng); and seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Raymond (Eunice) Krueger; a sister, Myrna (Charles) Lippert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Krueger and a son, Todd Krueger.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Mausoleum in Green Bay.
In lieu of floral expressions, a memorial fund will be established in Walter's name. Expressions of sympathy, photos and memories may be shared with Walter's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
