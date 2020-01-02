|
Walter B. "Wally" "Brub" Neufeld
De Pere - Walter B. "Wally" "Brub" Neufeld, age 83, of De Pere, passed away peacefully at his home, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 with his loving wife at his side. He was born April 2, 1936 in Green Bay, son of the late Walter E. and Amy (Buhl) Neufeld.
Brub valued his many friends. He and Jerry Halron became friends in 2nd grade. They enjoyed many happy days playing and skating in Astor Park. Close friends from high school who came often through his lengthy illness included Dick Johnson, Dick Gokey and Charlie Apple. He became close friends with many others as well over his lifetime.
High School years were at West High School and St. John's Military Academy. He graduated from West High School in 1955. It was at St. John's when Wally flew an airplane for the 1st time. It was love at 1st flight! His solo flight was at age 16.
In 1956, after a short time at UW-Madison, he left home to join the Navy. After basic training, he went by train to New York, NY arriving at Grand Central Station. He joined other young men on an Army Transport Ship. He arrived in Casablanca, Morocco, N. Africa. They left by bus to be taken to Port Lyautey, where he was stationed. When his time there was up, he flew back to Sandford, FL. On December 20, 1957 he was mustered out of service, arriving home for Christmas.
Wally joined Neufeld Realty Company in December of 1957. In 1958, he was married and started his family. He became President of Neufeld Appraisal Co., Inc. in 1967. During his career he appraised all types of real-estate for many different entities, including WI Dept. of Conservation, WI Highway and Aeronautics Commissions, WPS, Ft. Howard Paper Co., H.C. Prange Co. and various corporations, banks, school districts and towns. He was President and National Director for the American Right-of-Way Assoc. He was a proud member of Isaac Walton League and other clubs.
He was fortunate to retire at an early age and moved to Trout Lake in Boulder JCT., WI. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time in Canada with his friends and his sons. He started flying his own plane during this time and flew until the age of 80. Wally married his wife of 25 years, Barbara, December 30, 1994 at the Yacht Club in Sturgeon Bay. The couple celebrated their marriage at a reception the following evening at the Weidner Center.
Wally is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children: Carrie (Keith) Hietpas, Dr. Julia Neufeld, Ross (Monica) Neufeld and Matthew (Lisa) Neufeld; step-children, Raquel (Matt) Thorsen and Tad Bollman; 5 grandchildren: Paige, Jenna, Weston, Emma and Logan; his sister, Luanne (Jim) Fox; step-grandchildren: Branyn, Taylor, Alyssa and Ryan; nieces and nephews: Wendy, Christine (Mike), Steve (Sue), Charlie (Janelle), Ky (Michelle) and Kevin (Dana) along with numerous other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Susie (Larry) Woldt and a step-son, Todd Bollman.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 3 to 4 PM. A funeral service will follow at 4 PM with full military honors to follow. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Unity Hospice, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115.
Special thanks to Dr. Paul Schmitz, all of the wonderful caregivers that helped at our home and the beautiful, caring people of Unity Hospice. Thank you as well to Don and Patti Roth for traveling from Canada to visit Wally.
"I had a wonderful life and now I go to join those who have gone before me." -Walter Neufeld
"I have slipped the surly bonds of Earth, put out my hand and touched the face of God."
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020