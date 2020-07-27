1/1
Walter Coyle
1938 - 2020
Walter Coyle

El Paso - Walter Coyle, 82, formerly of De Pere, died at the home of his daughter and son-in-law on July 18, 2020 in El Paso. Walter was born in Milwaukee on January 11, 1938 and graduated from Lincoln High School where he forged his fondest high school memories as a member of the Wisconsin State champion cross country team. He met his wife of 52 years, Dee (Spanier) Coyle, at UW Milwaukee in Shakespeare class. Together they raised four children, Beth (Todd) of Eagan, Minnesota, Jane (Paul), of El Paso, Susan (Travis) of Minneapolis, and David (Grace) of De Pere. When Dee entered hospice care in 2014, they moved to Minneapolis where Walter lived until he moved to El Paso in February 2020. Walter taught history and coached cross country for many years at Abbot Pennings High School and was a long time member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Green Bay, and a volunteer at the Green Bay Correctional Institution and Paul's Pantry. He will fondly be remembered as a chess playing, long distance running, Baroque music loving, theology reading, mountain climbing adventurer who faithfully served his country in the Gulf War and Bosnian Conflict. Walter is survived by his children, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister, Eva (Tom) Hildebrandt, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Walter's family will be planning a memorial service in De Pere after the threat of COVID-19 has passed.




July 28, 2020
To the Coyle family....deeply saddened by Wallys passing. He was a true inspiration to all he met. First met your family while you all were living on Farlin Ave and we (Beth and I) quickly became friends. Such a long time ago. May you treasure his memory and may God hold you all close during this time. Hugs and Prayers to all. Todd and Lynne (Whitcomb) Fredrickson.
Lynne (Whitcomb) Fredrickson
Acquaintance
