Walter Douglas Daniels, Sr
Cheboygan, MI - Walter "Wally" Daniels, 96, of Cheboygan, Michigan passed away peacefully March 29, 2020 at home.
Walter was born October 26, 1923 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Felix and Mabel (Tipler) Daniels. He was a member of St. Mary and St. Charles Catholic Church in Cheboygan, Michigan.
Walter married Fannie Louise Maddix of De Pere, WI, January 15, 1944.
Walter was an excellent bowler, golfer and was a life-long avid fisherman and hunter which he enjoyed up to the age of 94.
During World War II, he served as a Marine in the South Pacific. He was badly injured in a jeep rollover accident (legs crushed) during the war and spent much of 1943 in a body cast in Oakland Naval Hospital, mustering out of the Marines early 1944. He began a career in paper making with the Hoberg Paper Co. (Charmin) in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Charmin Paper Co. was bought by Procter & Gamble in 1956. After being promoted, he and his family transferred to Cheboygan, MI in 1961 where he retired as Paper Making Specialist Manager in 1985.
After his retirement, he and Fannie would go out to Pops Bakery Shop for coffee and donuts after church. Pop (Wallace Rash) was a baker by trade but had bought land to build a restaurant along with dreams of building a golf course. Walter having a background in landscaping from his youth and a lot of free time on his hands, started drawing out a potential course on napkins. What started out on napkins became the Rippling Rapids Golf Course over the years with Walter building all eighteen greens by hand.
After his first wife passed away in 2002, he married Lynne (Rash) Pelcha Oct 25, 2003.
Walter is survived by his wife: Lynne Rash-Daniels, Cheboygan, MI, children: Walter (Sally), Maineville, OH; Linda Daniels-Goodrich, Gloucester, VA, stepson: Michael (Courtney) Pelcha, Indian River, MI; brothers-in-law: Tim Rash, John (Patricia) Rash, Peter (Janine) Rash; his grandchildren: Gina (Scott) Wollangur, Janice (Scott) Holden, Walter (Tiffany) Daniels III, Janelle (Billy) Cook, Todd (Brenda) Goodrich, Paula (Mike) Provo, Adam (April) Goodrich, great-grandchildren: Tricia (Josh) Dunn, Kelsi (Kyle) Reger, Tyler Cunningham, Jordan Cunningham, Ellie Cannady, Kinsey Daniels, Mikey Cook, Mark Goodrich, Carl (Daniel) Goodrich-Gonzalez, Eric Goodrich, Nick (Kim) Goodrich, Breanna Goodrich, Dylan Goodrich, Kara Goodrich, Lacy Nixon, great great-children: Tara Goodrich, Oliver Goodrich; many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, first wife Fannie, an infant son Felix V. Daniels: his brother Thomas, sisters, Leola VanderLinden and Edith Amerson, sisters-in-law: Shirley (Jim) Stammer, Loula Maddix-Wildfong, Effie (Al) Trepanier and brothers-in-law: James Maddix, Walter Maddix and William Rash.
Entombment will be at Ft. Howard Mausoleum in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be scheduled later.
Memorials or gifts may be made to the Cheboygan County Humane Society [email protected] or Hospice of the Straits, 722 South St, Cheboygan, MI 49721.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020