|
|
Walter E. Saffran
Oconto Falls - Walter E. Saffran, 89, Oconto Falls, died suddenly of natural causes at home Friday evening, January 3, 2020. He was born July 28, 1930 to Walter L. and Anna (Coleman) Saffran. As a young man, he served in the US Army during the Korean War.
In 1956, he married Lorna Fuller and they had two sons together. Wally was employed in the instrumentation department at the Scott Paper Co. for 36 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Oconto Falls United Methodist Church, the Oconto Falls American Legion Post #302 and the Machickanee Cross Country Ski Club. Wally volunteered at the local Kingdom Come Food Pantry since its inception and was a dedicated worker.
Survivors are his wife of 63 years, Lorna Saffran; their two sons, Dave and Tim (Sue) Saffran; two granddaughters, Lauren (William) Whims and Sarah (fiancé Alan Salazar) Saffran; two sisters, Betty Patula and Carol Dunn; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Leo, Harold and James Saffran and two sisters, Eva Babich and Elaine Pfaff.
Visitation will take place 3-7pm Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Visitation will continue at the Oconto Falls United Methodist Church after 9:30am Friday, January 10, 2020 until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 11am Friday at the church with his nephew, Pastor Tony Fuller officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oconto Falls.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020