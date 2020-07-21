1/1
Walter "Wally" Kuczynski
1948 - 2020
Walter "Wally" Kuczynski

Green Bay - Walter "Wally" J. Kuczynski, 72, of Green Bay, WI passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was born on January 31, 1948 in Abrams, WI to the late Walter and Stella (Mielcarek) Kuczynski.

Wally is a graduate of Oconto Falls High School. For most of his life, he worked as a construction laborer.

He will always be remembered for tinkering in his garage. Wally loved to go boating and fishing with his friends and family.

Wally is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Linda Kuczynski; son Adam Kuczynski; step-son Tom (Rachelle Brier) Blom; grandson Thomas Blom Jr. He is furthered survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Wally is preceded in death by his two brothers: Myron and Leroy Kuczynski.

Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the family has decided to hold a private Celebration of Life for Wally at a later date. If you'd like to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
