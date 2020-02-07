Services
Walter L. Hacker Jr.

Walter L. Hacker Jr. Obituary
Walter L. Hacker Jr., age 80 passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 while talking to God. He was born on December 2, 1939 in Green Bay the son of the late Walter and Dorothy (Welch) Hacker Sr. He was the owner of two bakeries, The Royal Baking Company on Main Street and Widow Jones Bakery on Velp Ave., and also worked 20 years in the bakery at Cub Foods. Walter was married to Mary Van Handel for 54 years. He ministered to four different nursing homes in the Green Bay area, bringing the love of Jesus to the people.

Walter is survived by his wife, Mary, two children: Walter (Tina) Hacker III and Annette (John) DuPrey, six grandchildren: Kristina (fiancé Eddie Davis) Hacker, Walter (fiancée Cindy Kuntze) Hacker IV, Keifer Rosio, Beau (Grace) DuPrey, Tabitha DuPrey, Olivia (Collin) Herdt; 7 great-grandchildren: Walter V, Zachery, Zoe, Ailani, Cain, Uriah, and Genesis; brothers and sisters: Rosalie (Dan) Calawerts, Ida Laubenstein, and Robert (Jean) Hacker. He is preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Sylvia.

Friends and family may visit Samaritan's Outreach, 1203 S. Military Ave., Green Bay on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm with a memorial service at 2:00 pm. Online condolences may be directed to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com

The family would like to extend a thank you to St. Vincent's Wound Center and Heartland Hospice for all their wonderful care and comfort that was given to Walter and the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
