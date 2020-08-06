Walter Thomas "Wally" Jones
Green Bay - Walter Thomas "Wally" Jones, 77, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1943 in California to Francis and Audrey (Seefeldt) Jones.
Wally graduated from Green Bay East High School, Class of 1961. Shortly after graduation, he entered the U.S. Army, serving from October 1, 1962 to October 1, 1965 during the Vietnam War. He was a proud veteran, having received the Air Medal of Heroism in 1965 and numerous other medals.
In 1967, he married Sandy Gering and they had three sons. Wally later married his long-time friend, Bonnie Margraf, having one son and enjoyed 33 years together. He worked as a commercial truck driver for Jerry Bigelow for many years, retiring in 2009.
Wally received an award for saving a lady from drowning in the East River in 1996.
He enjoyed and was proud of his flowers, duck hunting, deer hunting, fishing and going up north with his sons, grandsons and friends. He even got to enjoy a thrilling UTV ride last winter with his grandson, Remington. He also enjoyed spending time with friends at his second home, The Den in Green Bay.
Survivors include his sons: Tom (Tina) Jones, Pulaski and their children, Gage, Jenna, Lydia and Harley; John (Cassidy) Jones, Abrams and their children, Chase, Remington, Branton; David (Kristie) Jones, Suamico and their children, Erika (Kyle) and Lexi; Wesley Jones and his child, Nahla; stepdaughter, Shelly (Corey) Boehm, Denmark and their children, Breanna and Kaitlyn; five great-grandchildren; sister, Merle (James) Hanna; niece, Dawn; cousins, Mike Seefeldt and Linda Seefeldt; best friend, Jerry Rice; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents; nephew, Mike Carriveau Jr.; aunt, Bev Suchomel; and uncles, Gordon Seefeldt and Ralph (Clara) Seefeldt.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
