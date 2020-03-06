Services
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Coppens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Lee Coppens


1954 - 2020
Wanda Lee Coppens Obituary
Wanda Lee Coppens

Green Bay - Wanda Lee Coppens, 65, Green Bay, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at a local hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 15, 1954 in Oconto, daughter to the late Walter and Adeline (Stehula) Tenor. On April 21, 1972, Wanda married her high school sweetheart, Lenard Coppens, Jr. She had various jobs throughout her life and was a very hardworker.

Wanda was a wonderful cook and baker for her grandchildren, was an avid Packer fan, and enjoyed bingo, Crazy 8, and slots.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Len; daughter, Tami and her special friend Keith, Pound, WI; son, Scott (Becky) Coppens, New Franken; 4 grandchildren: Alex (Jazi), Trevor Phillips, Hope (Nate) Coppens, and Claire Coppens; 3 sisters: Donna Lemon, Karen (Dean) Gigot, and Bonnie DeBauche; 4 brothers: Jim (Mary) Tenor, Ken (Gigi) Tenor, Dave (Donna) Tenor, and Denny (Jane) Tenor; Len's family--Mother-in-law, Lucy Coppens; 4 sisters-in-law: Judy Kropp, Sharon (Carl) Coppens, Linda (Ed) Van Den Eng, and Susan Hall; 3 brothers-in-law, Bob (Jodi) Coppens, Danny (special friend-Jason) Coppens, and Thomas Coppens, Sr.; and many loving nieces, nephews and many friends.

Wanda was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Tenor; sister-in-law, Dolly Tenor; and 2 brothers-in-law, John Lemon and John DeBauche; father-in-law, Lenard Coppens, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Mike Coppens.

Family and friends may visit Malcore (East) Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 3 p.m. until the hour of funeral service at 7 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.

A special thanks to the Bellin Cancer Team and 2nd floor ICU nurses at Bellin, especially Megan and Jeris for the wonderful care and compassion shown to Wanda and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
