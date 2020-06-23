Ward Allen Anderson
Green Bay - Ward Allen Anderson, 81, Green Bay, formerly of Iron Mountain, Michigan and Phoenix, Arizona, died June 20, 2020. He was born May 31, 1939, in Iron Mountain, MI to Walden and Mabel (Freeman) Anderson. Ward served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the USS Richard E. Kraus destroyer. He worked as a manager in the grocery business before retiring to Arizona. He enjoyed watching old Westerns on tv, flying and building model planes, collecting diecast model cars, baseball cards and coins.
Ward is survived by two children, Dean (Tena) Anderson and Sarah (Robert) Pendleton, both of Iron Mountain; a son-in-law, Kevin Snodgrass, Chillicothe, IL; his ex-wife, Rosemarie Manganaro; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Snodgrass; his parents; a brother, Dean Anderson; and a lady friend, Undine McTeague.
There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bay Evangelical Covenent Church, 2280 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay. Military Honors will conclude the services. Burial will be in Iron Mountain Cemetery Park. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.