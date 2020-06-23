Ward Allen Anderson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ward Allen Anderson

Green Bay - Ward Allen Anderson, 81, Green Bay, formerly of Iron Mountain, Michigan and Phoenix, Arizona, died June 20, 2020. He was born May 31, 1939, in Iron Mountain, MI to Walden and Mabel (Freeman) Anderson. Ward served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the USS Richard E. Kraus destroyer. He worked as a manager in the grocery business before retiring to Arizona. He enjoyed watching old Westerns on tv, flying and building model planes, collecting diecast model cars, baseball cards and coins.

Ward is survived by two children, Dean (Tena) Anderson and Sarah (Robert) Pendleton, both of Iron Mountain; a son-in-law, Kevin Snodgrass, Chillicothe, IL; his ex-wife, Rosemarie Manganaro; eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Snodgrass; his parents; a brother, Dean Anderson; and a lady friend, Undine McTeague.

There will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Bay Evangelical Covenent Church, 2280 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay. Military Honors will conclude the services. Burial will be in Iron Mountain Cemetery Park. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bay Evangelical Covenent Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved