Warren Fuller
Green Bay - Warren Clinton Fuller, Jr., 85, Green Bay, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at his home. He was born August 15, 1933 in Green Bay, WI, son of the late Warren Clinton Fuller, Sr. and Adeline Henrietta (Hofman). He graduated from Green Bay West High, and proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1953. Warren married Janice Mae Englebert in 1973 at Grace Lutheran Church in Green Bay. He worked for Red Owl Stores for over 39 years and promoted to Director of Meat Operations.
Warren was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, where he sang in the Men's choir, served on the church council, and was an usher. He also enjoyed golfing and volunteering at Bellin Hospital.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Jan Fuller; 3 children: Warren Clinton Fuller III and his wife Elia; Debra Lawton; and Jennifer Sobkoviak and her husband Don; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Green and Kay Stockinger; brothers-in-law, Jim (Peggy) Englebert, and Larry (Darlene) Englebert; and sister-in-law, Betty Nelson.
Warren was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane (Dennis) Loberger and sons, Jeff and Kelly, and grandson, Brandon Lawton.
Family and friends may visit Grace Lutheran Church, 321 Madison St., Green Bay, on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Larry Lange officiating, followed by full military honors. Lunch will follow in the north basement. Interment will be in Allouez Mausoleum at 2:00 p.m. Simply Cremation is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.simplycremationgb.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Hospice or Grace Lutheran Food Pantry.
The family would like to thank Dr. Fuchs, Dr. Katie, Dr. Kasdorf and Unity Hospice especially Barb for all of their loving care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2019