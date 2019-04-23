|
Warren Jack Truttmann
Green Bay - Warren Jack Truttmann, 93, died Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was born November 2, 1925, in New Glarus, to the late John "Jack" and Emma (Kubly) Truttmann. At the age of 17, Warren enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and served aboard the USS Newport during World War II. Following his discharge from the service, he began a 38 year career with Wisconsin Public Service. Warren graduated from Nuclear Power School in Pennsylvania in 1970, and retired as the Superintendent of Operations from the Kewaunee Nuclear Power Plant in 1986.
On November 9, 1946, he married Doris Mae "Maisie" VanRoy at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Throughout their 71 years of marriage, she lovingly referred to him and" W.J." and he called her "Trutt". Doris preceded him in death on May 20, 2018. The couple and their four children enjoyed camping, golfing, fishing, hunting, and ocean cruising. Grandpa Trutt later shared these joys with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but the camping was now in motor homes. He attended every grandchild's sporting event, until he was not physically capable. He continued to follow their endeavors in the newspaper and was always asking about their achievements. Warren was a member of the Concerned Hearts Club, St. Elizabeth Seton Parish and a past member of the Elks Club. In 1975, he earned his pilot's license. Our portrayal of Dad was provider and protector. He was goal driven and "Our Rock".
Warren is survived by his three daughters and a son-in-law, Sandra Neumeyer, Debra Herman and Sharon and Tom Kennedy; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Rodney and Marilyn Truttmann; nieces and nephews.
Warren was also preceded in death by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Ann Truttmann; a son-in-law, Michael Herman; a grandchild, Adam Truttmann and a great-grandchild, Maxwell Herman; a sister, Rose Marie Truttmann and a brother, Bill (Shirley) Truttmann.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Friday at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday at the church with Sr. Marla Clercx presiding. Military Honors will conclude the services. Burial will be in All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Denmark at a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019