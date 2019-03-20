|
|
Warren Johnson
Denmark - Warren Johnson, age 87 of Denmark, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 18, 2019. He was born on October 1, 1931 in Denmark, to the late Peter and Alta (Rasmussen) Johnson. On January 6, 1951, he married Mary Ann Zuidmulder, together they enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Warren enjoyed working the family farm as well as gardening, hunting and traveling to Arizona.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann, children; Marilyn (Charles) Winnekens and Ross (Kathy) Johnson, grandchildren; Hollie and Angela Johnson, Becky (Vlado) Willems-Solc, Heidi (Leon) Que, Chad (Kristen) Winnekens, Tina (Jason) Bertrand, Tammy Winnekens, Leila (Chris) Marcy and Matthew (Jill) Johnson as well as 18 great grandchildren. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Warren in death are his parents, sons, Douglas and Bruce, grandsons; John and Casey, brothers; Ervin (Betty), Elroy (Ione), Kenneth, Bert (Bess), Norman (Delores), Floyd (Evelyn), Walter (Betty), Conrad (Jean) and Daniel (Delores), his sister, "Mina" (Jerry) Munderloh.
Family and friends may gather on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Cotter Funeral Home, 536 County Rd R, Denmark. Visitation will begin again on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00am until 10:45, with service time 11:00am, Pastor Andrew Zoerb officiating at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave, Denmark. Online condolences can be offered at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Unity Hospice nurses for all the wonderful care given to Warren.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019