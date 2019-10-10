Services
Warren "Joe" Simonet


1953 - 2019
Warren "Joe" Simonet Obituary
Warren "Joe" Simonet

Green Bay - Warren "Joe" Simonet, 66, of Green Bay, beloved husband of Susan (Vercauteren) Simonet, departed this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Joe was born on January 19, 1953 in Green Bay. He was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the U.S. Airforce. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, fishing and more..... fishing. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

At Joe's request all services are private. Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals & Receptions is handling arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
