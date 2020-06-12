Wayne AstinGreen Bay - Wayne D. Astin, 87, passed away from COVID-19 on June 11, 2020, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center. He was born in Milton, WI on June 25, 1932, to Lawrence and Charlotte Astin.Wayne served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. Wayne graduated from University of Wisconsin Whitewater with a degree in business education and a master's degree in secondary education from Northern Michigan University. Wayne was a dedicated and long-term employee of the Green Bay Public School District. He served as a bookkeeping teacher, guidance counselor, and basketball coach at Green Bay East High School. Then he was Vice Principal at Southwest High School and then finishing his career as Principal at Lombardi Middle School. Wayne was also a member of the Green Bay Optimist Club.He is survived by two children, Jed W. Astin (Katie), and Lee Ann Fazendin (Tom); son in-law, Clayton Abts; grandchildren, Brett Fazendin (Patricia Post), Taylor Abts, Tierney (Brandon) Sweeney, Jake Jeanquart; great grandchild, Brooklyn Sweeney; sister in-law, Gwen Sunby; and nieces and nephews.Wayne was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Lee Astin (Sunby); his daughters, Marni Astin-Jeanquart and Stephanie Abts; brother, Lawrence Astin Jr.; his parents; and his in-laws, Carl and Helen Sunby.To describe Wayne would be to say he was kind, generous, strong, and empathetic. He was a man of strong conviction, particularly when it came to his faith in God. It was this faith that prevailed through difficult times. If you were to ask Wayne about his favorite things in life, he would say he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild, the Green Bay Packers and golfing with the Bogey Boys.Due to the pandemic, there will be a private funeral for the immediate family. There will be a celebration of life for family and friends to be announced at a future date.Our family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff at Agewell Assisted Living, Aurora Hospital, and Rennes Rehabilitation Center. Their tireless efforts to ensure the extreme precautionary measures and social distancing through this pandemic were exemplary. Unfortunately, even with the use of precautions such as personal protective equipment Wayne still contracted COVID-19. Stay Safe- Stay Healthy