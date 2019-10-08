Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
15217 Redinger Lane
Lakewood, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Bennett


1973 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Bennett Obituary
Wayne Bennett

Lakewood - Wayne R. Bennett, 74, of Lakewood, Wisconsin passed away in Green Bay, Wisconsin October 3, 2019 with his sons at his side.

Wayne was born September 12, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Roy and Jean Bennett. He married Deb (Staats) Bennett on June 2, 1973 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and settled in Lakewood, Wisconsin. He owned and operated a pallet shop, a local tavern, and dabbled with real estate, all while founding Bennett Accounting and later operating as an enrolled agent. Over the course of his career, he performed accounting, payroll, and bookkeeping for the majority of Lakewood and the surrounding community. In addition, Wayne volunteered his time to drive the local rescue squad, serve on the county board as treasurer, and also acted as president of the sanitation district. As a man of many interests, talents, and catchy phrases ("finer than frog hair") Wayne's impact in the community was strong and his presence will be missed from McAllen, TX to Iron Mountain, MI.

Wayne enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, playing cribbage, hunting, and bird-watching. He loved being a grandfather to his three grandchildren Maddox, Lindley, Bowen and grand-dog Dante. He is survived by Sons Brian (Cindle) of Franklin, WI and Adam of Green Bay, WI; brother Tim (Lori) Bennett, and sister Barb Halama; brothers-in-law Bob (Terri) Staats and Larry Staats; sisters-in-law Judy Myers and Alanna Staats, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Deb Bennett, brother George Bennett, and brothers-in-law Jim Staats and Gerry Staats. A celebration of his life will be held October 12, 2019 from 2-6pm at his home located at 15217 Redinger Lane, Lakewood, Wisconsin. Lloyd A. Fulcer - funeral director (715) 473-2541.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.