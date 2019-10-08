|
|
Wayne Bennett
Lakewood - Wayne R. Bennett, 74, of Lakewood, Wisconsin passed away in Green Bay, Wisconsin October 3, 2019 with his sons at his side.
Wayne was born September 12, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois to Roy and Jean Bennett. He married Deb (Staats) Bennett on June 2, 1973 in Green Bay, Wisconsin and settled in Lakewood, Wisconsin. He owned and operated a pallet shop, a local tavern, and dabbled with real estate, all while founding Bennett Accounting and later operating as an enrolled agent. Over the course of his career, he performed accounting, payroll, and bookkeeping for the majority of Lakewood and the surrounding community. In addition, Wayne volunteered his time to drive the local rescue squad, serve on the county board as treasurer, and also acted as president of the sanitation district. As a man of many interests, talents, and catchy phrases ("finer than frog hair") Wayne's impact in the community was strong and his presence will be missed from McAllen, TX to Iron Mountain, MI.
Wayne enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, playing cribbage, hunting, and bird-watching. He loved being a grandfather to his three grandchildren Maddox, Lindley, Bowen and grand-dog Dante. He is survived by Sons Brian (Cindle) of Franklin, WI and Adam of Green Bay, WI; brother Tim (Lori) Bennett, and sister Barb Halama; brothers-in-law Bob (Terri) Staats and Larry Staats; sisters-in-law Judy Myers and Alanna Staats, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Deb Bennett, brother George Bennett, and brothers-in-law Jim Staats and Gerry Staats. A celebration of his life will be held October 12, 2019 from 2-6pm at his home located at 15217 Redinger Lane, Lakewood, Wisconsin. Lloyd A. Fulcer - funeral director (715) 473-2541.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019